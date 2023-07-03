Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II has ordered the dissolution of both the board and management of Asante Kotoko.

According to reports, the Chief of Staff at Manhyia, Mr Kofi Badu held a meeting with the Board of Directors today and officially informed them their three-year mandate will not be renewed.

The 12-member board, led by Dr Kwame Kyei, was established in 2020 and appointed Nana Yaw Amponsah as the head of the management team in August of that year.

The collaboration between the two entities initially yielded success, with the club securing the Ghana Premier League title in their second season having ended the first season trophyless and failed to impress in Africa.

Kotoko, who were the defending champions, ended the 2022/23 Ghana football season trophyless again.

However, it appears that disagreements have emerged between the management and the board.

In June, Nana Yaw Amponsah addressed the issues within the club’s leadership. He stated, “Personally, I don’t have any issue with Dr Kwame Kyei as I sit. I give him the maximum respect wherever and whenever I meet him, but our relationship and how to communicate as CEO and his board chairman is not good like the beginning.”

The trophyless campaign and the lack of harmony within the club’s leadership are said to have led to the decision by Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II to dissolve both the board and the management team.

Kotoko, a club renowned for its rich history and passionate fan base, would have the task of regrouping and rebuilding under new leadership.

A new board of Asante Kotoko is expected to be announced by the Manhyia Palace before the commencement of the 2023/24 season.