The Club Licensing Committee of the Ghana Football Association, acting per its powers as the First Instant Body for the CAF Club Licensing Application Process, has unanimously granted Medeama SC Licence to participate in this year’s CAF inter-club competitions.

Medeama SC on Thursday, June 22, 2023, became the first Ghanaian club to be assessed by the Club Licensing Committee via the recently launched Club Licensing Online Platform.

Dreams FC, winners of the MTN FA Cup, were granted an extension in the application window on June 26, 2023, after consultation with the CAF Licensing Administration.

The club was given a lifeline of June 29, 2023, to complete their application after winning the MTN FA Cup.

The Club Licensing Committee, after a careful review of their documentation and the application process on Friday, June 30, 2023, granted the Club A License.

In the decision, the Club Licensing Committee also approved Dreams FC’s partnership agreement with Dreamz Ladies FC as their Women’s team as part of the licensing requirements and Fiase Golden Royals Ladies FC for Medeama SC respectively.

The Committee also approved the youth teams of the clubs, Tarkwa Barcelona Babies FC for Medeama SC and In God We Trust FC for Dreams FC.

“We wish to congratulate Medeama SC and Dreams FC on their successful application and applaud their Club Licensing Officers Joseph Tetteh Zutah and Enoch Agyare Addo for their exceptional professionalism and cooperation through this short but tedious period.”

CAF had June 30, 2023, as the deadline for member associations to confirm all decisions on applications.

