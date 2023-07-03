MTN FA Cup champions, Dreams FC have announced that they will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

It will be the club’s major first appearance in African football.

In a statement released by the club, the club disclosed their decision to venture into Africa following deliberations with all its stakeholders.

“The Board in its recent deliberations with Management is pleased to announce to its various stakeholders the decision to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup,” the statement read.

Dreams FC have already applied for and been duly issued the license by the instant body to make its first-ever appearance in an African club competition.

Dreams FC defeated King Faisal 2-0 to emerge as the champions of the FA Cup at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese.