Medeama SC owner, Moses Armah ‘Parker’, says they are aiming to play in the money zone of the CAF Champions League next season.

The Yellow and Mauve will represent the country in the CAF inter-club competition after emerging as the champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Over the years, Ghanaian clubs have failed to make it to the money zone of the Champions League and the Confederations Cup.

Medeama in 2016 failed to make it to the semifinals of the Confederations Cup.

Mr Armah is confident they will make the money zone but pleaded with Premier League clubs to help them achieve their aim by softening their stands in player negotiation.

“We are determined to make an impact and break the jinx,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We will need to improve the squad but I am pleading with the clubs to soften their stands in negotiations. We will need some players to help us to achieve our mandate in Africa.

“The coach is yet to submit his reports but I have been there before and with the experience I have, we will break the jinx and by that, the target is to play in the money zone,” he added.

Medeama SC were crowned champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season with a 3-0 win over Tamale City at Akoon Park.

