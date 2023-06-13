Medama SC coach, Evans Adotey, expressed satisfaction after leading his team to a historic triumph in the Ghana Premier League.

The Tarkwa-based outfit on Sunday secured their first league title following a 3-0 win over Tamale City at Akoon Park.

Adotey, who took charge of the team just three months ago, proved to be the right man for the job as he guided them to numerous successes throughout the season.

“Let me first give thanks to the Almighty God, from the rising of the sun onto its setting, I will say the Lord’s name is to be praised,” Adotey expressed his gratitude.

“I was brought here on a mission, it was halfway through the season and the mission was to make sure Medeama wins the title. Lo and behold, my mission is fulfilled, and that’s why I’m highly excited,” he further added, conveying his satisfaction.

This victory marks a significant milestone for Medeama and the Western Region, as the last time a representative from the region won the Ghana Premier League was back in 1977 when Sekondi Hasaacas claimed the title.

With this triumph, Medeama secure a spot as Ghana’s representative in the CAF Champions League for next season.

READ ALSO