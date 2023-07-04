In a grand display of Ghanaian heritage and tradition, renowned Ghanaian singer Mzbel hosted a vibrant outdooring ceremony for her newborn child.

The event, held in a culturally rich setting, showcased the singer’s unique approach to celebrating her newborn baby girl just a week after her arrival.

One of the standout scenes of the traditional Ga kpodziemo ceremony was Mzbel herself, dressed in an elegant all-white outfit, radiating grace and beauty.

The presence of men dressed as ‘wulomei’ (priests) added an extra layer of cultural symbolism to the ceremony. They played the role of guardians protecting and nurturing the newborn baby.

The chief priest who spearheaded the important event beseeched the Heavens and the Universe for favor for Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa to live a truly remarkable life.

A video shared by Mzbel captured the entire process along with the joy and love surrounding her baby by close family members and loved ones who came together to celebrate the precious moment.

Overall, the scenes from Mzbel’s traditional outdooring were a visual delight and netizens who have come across the video have applauded the mother-of-two for preserving and cherishing culture in an ever-changing world.

Watch video below: