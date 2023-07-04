Ghana’s Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has announced the government’s plan to restore key historical sites such as museums, castles, and forts throughout the country in the coming year.

Speaking at the reopening ceremony of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra on July 4, 2023, attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other esteemed guests, Dr Awal expressed the government’s ambition to make Ghana a prominent hub for tourism in Africa.

Highlighting Ghana’s rich heritage and the potential for both heritage and political tourism, Dr Awal emphasized the government’s commitment to making tourism an appealing industry on the continent.

He stated, “Ghana has heritage and political tourism, and that is what we want to do to make tourism attractive on the continent. Next year, the Osu castle, National museum, and other forts and castles will be modernized.”

In addition to the cultural significance, Dr Awal shed light on the economic benefits of tourism, emphasizing that Ghana has the potential to generate an annual revenue of 6 to 7 billion dollars.

He expressed optimism that the Year of Return initiative, launched in 2019, would significantly boost the economy as visitors from around the world come to Ghana for sightseeing and cultural celebrations.

Dr Awal confidently asserted, “Diasporans will come here to celebrate our culture, and Mr. President, if we continue as we have, over the next 3 years, tourism will generate between 6 and 7 billion dollars per annum. In just two to three years, we’ll generate 6 to 7 billion dollars per annum and contribute 150,000 jobs every year in line with our job creation agenda.”

Dr Awal extended his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, the Country Director of the World Bank in Ghana, Mr. Pierre Frank Laporte, Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, and Samia Nkrumah, the daughter of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, for their contributions to the successful implementation of the project.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, a significant historic monument in Ghana, was dedicated to the memory of the country’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and serves as the final resting place for him and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

Situated on the former British colonial Polo Grounds along the coast of Accra, the park holds great importance as it was the location where Dr. Kwame Nkrumah declared Ghana’s independence.

The late Jerry John Rawlings, former Head of State, constructed the park in 1990 as a means of preserving the nation’s heritage. It was opened to the public in 1992.

Since its inauguration, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has attracted visitors from around the world, with an estimated annual footfall of approximately 98,000.

Tourists pay their respects to Ghana’s first President, while also learning about his life and enduring legacy. The park stands as one of the top 10 most visited sites in the country.

MORE: