While the park was established on July 1, 1992 to honour, promote and preserve the legacies of Kwame Nkrumah, the Akufo-Addo led government has redeveloped the park to be aesthetically fitted with digital audio-visuals which chronicle the life of the first President.

The park which occupies an area of 5.4 acres serves as a personal museum on Dr Nkrumah; an imposing Mausoleum where his mortal remains and that of his beloved wife, Fathia, are interred.

There is a bronze statue of about 10.8 ft. of Dr Nkrumah, erected on a pedestal at the spot he stood to declare Ghana’s independence.

Statues of horn blowers with a fountain surrounded by trees planted by some distinguished personalities on their visits to the Park, projects the personality of Dr Nkrumah.

Check out stunning photos below: