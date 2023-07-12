Management of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has defended its decision to increase its charges by over 500 percent.

Non-Ghanaian adults will pay GH¢100 to visit the park while Ghanaian adults will pay GH¢25.

Tertiary students who are non-Ghanaians will pay GH¢60 while Ghanaian tertiary students will pay GH¢5. School children are to pay GH¢5 before entering.

Acting Director of the Park, Edward Quao, says they need money to keep the place running.

“We have new facilities in the Park, and we need money to maintain them and so if we don’t put these measures in place, it will be really difficult for us to maintain them.”

The redeveloped Park was commissioned on Tuesday, 4th July 2023 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to the President, the refurbished Park will attract some one million domestic and international tourists annually.

Speaking at the unveiling of the redeveloped memorial park, President Akufo-Addo added that the government will continue to invest in the tourism sector to help revive the economy.

