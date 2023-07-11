The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) will officially be opened to the general public from Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

This is contained in a press release issued by the Acting Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Edward Quao.

The release explained that the renovated Park was temporarily closed to allow for the preparations for its commercial operation.

It was closed from midnight of Friday, July 7, 2023, to Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

“We wish all visitors a pleasant and enriching experience,” the statement added as the park reopens to the public.

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

Situated on the coastal outskirts of Accra, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park sits on the former Accra Polo Grounds, where Dr Kwame Nkrumah famously proclaimed Ghana’s independence.

Initially constructed in 1990 by the late Head of State, Jerry John Rawlings, the park serves as a testament to Ghana’s rich heritage and was opened to the public in 1992.

Over the years, the park has attracted visitors from all corners of the globe, with an annual count of approximately 98,000 individuals visit to pay homage to Ghana’s first President and gain insights into his life and legacy.

The park was closed for renovations and commissioned by President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023.