Over 70 supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Shai Osudoku Constituency have come together to pick nomination forms for their 2020 Parliamentary Candidate, Benjamin Nargeh.

In a massive attendance at the Dodowa party office, the supporters said they believe Mr Nargeh is still in a better position to lead in the constituency.

After picking up the forms, they headed to the residence of Mr Nargeh at Manya to present the forms to him.

The leader of the team said the move was influenced by Mr Nargeh’s performance in 2020 where he polled 11,000 votes.

This, he noted, helped to close the gap between the NDC and NPP, adding his personality coupled with service for the community make him stand out.

Again, he has been supportive of the youth and has made NPP attractive in the area.

Mr Nargeh, who accepted the challenge, said his objective is to make Shai Osudoku with its opportunities a place for the constituents to be proud of.

“As I accept this challenge, we need to work hard, as we break the 8, we the people of Shai Osudoku must break 32 years of slavery to NDC but nothing to show for it,” he said.

He continued that they would work hard to deliver the seat to the NPP with the failure of the NDC in all sectors in the area.

He called on the party faithful to be mindful of their utterances in the internal election since the big opponent, NDC, awaits them.

Mr Nargeh promised a humble, strong, competent and faithful leadership to the people and full representation in the Parliament House and champion their course for them.

Nurudeen Alhassan, the team’s Communications Director, said works have started and Shai Osudoku needs Mr Nargeh since a lot has been piled up for the people.

