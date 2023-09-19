Asante Kotoko has officially extended its partnership agreement with Hisense Ghana for an additional three years, the club has confirmed.

Hisense has been the club’s official electronic partner since the 2020-2021 league season after former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah took over the club.

The renewed contract includes an undisclosed financial component along with products from the electronics company.

A statement from Hisense Ghana expressed their enthusiasm for extending the partnership with Asante Kotoko, highlighting the passion, dedication, and hard work demonstrated by the team.

They commended the club’s commitment to excellence both on and off the field, aligning with their brand values.

“Hisense is thrilled to announce the extension of our partnership with Kotoko because we have witnessed the passion, dedication, and hard work displayed by the team.”

The electronic giants lauded the commitment of the club in achieving a common goal.

“Their commitment to excellence both on and off the field aligns perfectly with our brand values. Through this partnership, we have not only seen increased brand visibility but also a strong connection with the Ghana Soccer fan base, which is truly remarkable.

The leading name in electronics wished the club success in our quest to reclaim the Ghana Premier League trophy.

“ As we look ahead to this season, our expectations are high. We believe that the Kotoko team, with its talent and determination, will achieve great success on the pitch.

“We are confident that they will continue to make us proud, and we are excited that we are part of the rich heritage History in Ghana football.

“Together with Kotoko, Hisense looks forward to an outstanding season filled with memorable moments and shared success. We are committed to supporting the team in every possible way and anticipate a season filled with remarkable achievements. Here’s to another season of excellence and memorable history.”