Management of the University of Ghana (UG) says it is investigating the assault of an alleged thief at Evandy hostel over the weekend.

The angry students subjected the young man to severe beatings after he was allegedly caught red-handed.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the alleged thief was seen lying on his back with blood on his face, dripping down his chest.

This action by the students has generated controversy on social media with many justifying it.

Others peeved by the instant justice said the students should have known better and hauled the suspect thief to the police station.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Dean of Students of the University of Ghana, Professor Rosina Kyeremateng, condemned the action of the students in no uncertain terms.

She described as unfortunate how the students took things into their own hands when they could have alerted campus security to intervene.

Though the alleged thief had been caught on several occasion, Prof Rosina said it is not enough for him to be beaten to pulp.

The UG Dean of Students also debunked claims that the suspected thief died on the spot.

She explained that, the suspect was rescue by security on campus and was take to a private hospital for medical attention.

Professor Kyeremateng said all students found culpable after investigations will face the full rigours of the law.