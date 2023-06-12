Some students of the University of Ghana have beaten a thief they apprehended to pulp at Evandy hostel in Accra.

In the video, which was shared by Sika Official on the micro-blogging site – Twitter the students beat the young man [thief] who was bare-chested with sticks.

The thief, who couldn’t bear the pain anymore, was seen running away from his beaters in his black shorts which showed his boxer shorts.

In the next video, the thief was seen lying on his back with blood on his face, dripping down his chest.

The video, that has surfaced online has, however, generated a lot of mixed reactions.

While some frown upon the activities carried out by the students, others have patted their backs, stating that it is wrong for someone to steal from others amidst the current economic crisis.

For those that condemned the act, one of the tweeps, D. Rashid Alhassan, said, “an alleged thief being lynched on a university campus, what are they taught there.”

“Keep defending it until you have guns in your face to bring everything you hold dear. You don’t know the trauma I went through for months,” another said.

Those who kicked against the beatings of the thief called for the arrest of the culprits.