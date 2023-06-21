A stray dog has bitten a total of 13 people within two days in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, specifically at Gomoa Dominase.

The incident has caused concern and raised alarm among the local community.

Among the victims, eight individuals are currently receiving treatment and have been admitted at Potsin Polyclinic and Buduatta Health Centre.

Fortunately, five others have already received treatment and have been discharged, indicating a varying degree of severity in the dog bites.

During interviews conducted by Adom News, some of the victims who have been treated and discharged shared their experiences regarding how the dog attacked them.

The interviews shed light on the terrifying encounters and the subsequent injuries they suffered.

In the midst of this troubling situation, Bennie Mossulenu, the Assembly Member for Gomoa Dominase Electoral Area, disclosed an interesting fact.

He revealed that rearing dogs at Gomoa Dominase has been considered a taboo for the past 400 years.

READ ALSO: