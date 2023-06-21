The Ghana Library Authority has noted that Yvonne Nelson’s book, “I am not Yvonne Nelson” will not be stocked in public libraries until it has officially been approved by the authority.

The Executive Director of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA), Hayford Siaw, made the disclosure in a radio interview on Accra based 3FM today, June 21, 2023.

Speaking on the Sunrise morning show on 3FM monitored by Graphic Showbiz, Mr Siaw said that “I am not Yvonne Nelson” will have to go through scrutiny and approval processes before it can be stocked in Ghana’s public libraries.

“It has to go through an approval process which has not been done and so once the acquisition team looks at it and make a recommendation why not.”

He explained that the Ghana Library Authority has an acquisition team that scrutinises materials to ascertain their appropriateness and also establish which of the target groups will benefit from the book.

On Monday, June 19, the award winning actress, film producer, entrepreneur and advocate caused an uproar when she disclosed in her autobiography that she aborted pregnancy for rapper, Sarkodie in 2010.

Narrating the incident on pages 88-95 of Chapter eight titled ‘Abortion’ of her new book launched at Peduase Lodge on Sunday, June 18, 2023, Yvonne said Sarkodie and his manager at the time accompanied her to a clinic at Mamprobi to get the foetus removed. That was after a failed attempt with pills recommended by a friend.

Though the ‘Abortion’ chapter drew attention to the book, ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’ it chronicles the events of her life talking about very important issues including not knowing who her real father is, her love life and her political ambitions.

