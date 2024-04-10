The Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed that the newly launched Performance Tracker is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the execution of infrastructure projects across the country.

He stressed the necessity of addressing persistent concerns regarding the accuracy of project presentations, particularly the reliance on artist’s impressions to depict project outcomes.

Mr. Nkrumah disclosed that, the tracker currently hosts data on over 13,000 projects spread across all sixteen regions of Ghana.

He said this initiative represents an enhanced version of the Delivery Tracker introduced by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in 2020.

“As of June 2023, there are over 13, 000 projects across the 261 districts, across the 16 regions, across the 28 ministries that have been validated and updated on this platform.”

The platform, he added, has undergone a rigorous validation process, including geo-tagging and photographing projects for transparency.

“The performance tracker is a database that showcases the performances of the government of Ghana and it is going to show you the various projects that have been executed across the country. This database has two interfaces; a website and an application. Today the mobile phone is very powerful too and sometimes even beyond what your desktop can do.

“It showcases the performances of Ghana across the 267 districts and the 28 ministries and the 16 regions,” he added.

