Love was in the air, and nowhere was it more evident than in the bustling market of Circle-Odawna, where customers and traders alike fervently participated in the annual celebration of affection.

Dubbed “Love in the Marketplace,” the atmosphere was abuzz with traders infusing love into their businesses through special packages, discounts, and promotions tailored for Valentine’s Day. Many adorned themselves in vibrant red outfits, spreading the joy of love and attracting customers to their goods.

Maa Ruth, affectionately known by her colleagues, proudly wore a special t-shirt reserved solely for Valentine’s Day.

“It was made three years ago, and I always wear it during this period because that’s what it’s meant for,” she shared.

Despite not being her permanent business, Maa Ruth consistently makes sales during this special season.

Solomon, a shopkeeper at Odawna, experienced Valentine’s Day as a shopkeeper for the first time.

“It’s my first time serving as a shopkeeper during this special day. I’m dressed in red because it’s Valentine’s Day and I need to attract customers,” he explained.

Although he doesn’t have a girlfriend to celebrate with, Solomon planned to enjoy the festivities with his family at the shop.

While individuals express affection for their loved ones daily, Valentine’s Day held a special significance.

Maame Esi, a customer, purchased Valentine’s packages for her family and boyfriend, expressing her appreciation for them.

However, not everyone at Circle-Odawna was intentionally commemorating Valentine’s Day.

Santa, a phone dealer, admitted he was wearing red coincidentally and hadn’t realised it was February 14th until his girlfriend pointed it out. Nevertheless, he eagerly awaited his girlfriend’s surprise plans for the day.

Similarly, Kwaku Kissi, a phone repairer, donned red attire without realising it was Valentine’s Day until informed by a friend. Despite the spontaneity, he intended to celebrate with his family.

Amidst the festive atmosphere, some traders expressed disappointment at the market’s slow pace.

“I have many packages in stock, but people only inquire about prices and leave, claiming things are expensive,” lamented Maa Grace, a trader.

Others reluctantly reduced prices to ensure sales, knowing profits might suffer after the celebration.

Vida Mensah, selling her ‘sweet-scented’ perfumes at Odawna.

As the day unfolded, Circle-Odawna continued to embrace the spirit of love, blending commerce with heartfelt gestures, showcasing the enduring power of affection in every corner of society.

READ ALSO:

I’m a hairdresser not a military recruit – Woman in viral recruitment photos

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta finally out of government

Kwabena Kwakye’s last radio moments before he passed [Video]