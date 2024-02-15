The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi Central constituency in the Western Region, Peter Kwakye-Ackah, has sent an important message to the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah wants the party to investigate allegations of fraud leveled against the parliamentary candidate, Dr. Joana Gyan Cudjoe, a businesswoman and the wife of Keche.

This follows opposition from members of the party in the constituency claiming she is not fit to be their Member of Parliament.

She has been alleged to have committed forgery, with a petition on the matter referred to the national committee.

“NDC leadership should investigate the allegations leveled against her because it’s very important for us. I know many things, but I won’t talk about it. People have raised issues on her credibility. It will be in order for the party and even the media to take it up and investigate so that we can all know the truth” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

In his view, failure for the party to probe the matter will spell doom for the NDC.

“Our opponents, NPP, are ready to pounce on these things and use them against us during the December elections. There are a lot of allegations against her. The party should rather go to the CID headquarters and investigate the matter. Else, it will bring trouble, in that if these things are hanging on you, then it’s a problem for the party.”

The two-time MP for Wassa Amenfi Central was defeated in the NDC parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Joana Gyan Cudjoe emerged victorious with 756 votes beating incumbent MP, Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah, who followed closely with 575 votes.

