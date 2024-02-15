The Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the ongoing programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He has assured that there will be no deviation from the established path.

In the wake of a ministerial reshuffle, Dr. Amin Adam, assuming the role of Finance Minister, stressed continuity in collaboration with the IMF.

“If you look at the budget that was presented this year, there were a number of pro-poor initiatives, and I do not intend to depart from those pro-poor initiatives,” stated Dr. Amin Adam. “And I will ensure that business follows as usual as it should. We will make sure that we move faster to implement the tax reliefs that were made in the budget and I am going to make sure the poor are insulated” he said in an interview on Citi FM.

Disclosing the importance of adherence to the IMF programme, Dr. Amin Adam said, “It is important to note that we are under an IMF programme and I want to assure the IMF and the business community that I will ensure that the programme remains on track. I will work to ensure that the programme does not suffer.”

The ongoing programme signifies a strategic partnership aimed at addressing economic challenges and promoting fiscal responsibility in Ghana.

ALSO READ:

Ken Ofori-Atta to get top appointment

Reshuffle: Oti residents laud Akufo-Addo for removing Joshua Makubu

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta finally out of government