Fred Pappoe has confirmed he would not contest the 2023 Ghana Football Association [GFA] presidential elections scheduled for October.

The former vice president of the country’s football governing body was part of the contestants for the presidential seat in 2019 which saw Kurt Okraku emerging as the winner.

The four-year mandate of Kurt Okraku is set to expire in October 2023 with elections set to take place in eight months’ time.

Pappoe, who played an influential role in Ghana‘s qualification to the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, confirmed that he would not contest for the seat.

“I’m not dreaming of becoming the Ghana FA President again. I’m getting older and I need to focus on other things,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

Meanwhile, the likes of George Afriyie and Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer [CEO] who also contested the elections are yet to declare their intention to contest the upcoming elections.