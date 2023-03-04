Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association [GHALCA], Kudjoe Fianoo, has explained the decision to use the Super Clash on Sunday as the President’s Cup game.

The 2023 President’s Cup game will be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Football fans have criticized the welfare body of clubs, GHALCA, for their decision to use the matchday 20 fixture to honour the President.

However, Mr Fianoo, who is a board member of Great Olympics has explained the decision to use the Super Clash as the President’s Cup.

“Things have changed and for me, it is about being innovative,” he said on Fire-for-Fire on Adom TV.

“The format for the World Cup changed and this is what we are doing now. President Akufo Addo last year informed us that he wants the President’s Cup to be part of the Independence celebration so we had to work towards that.

“There are league fixtures and FA Cup games and so if we decide to postpone the games, it will be problematic.

“We want to keep the Premier League and FA Cup calendar intact and when we communicate that to the Presidency, they welcomed it.

“By ensuring that the calendar is intact, we will satisfy the league and the entire country,” he added.

The winner of the game will take home Ghc50,000 with the other team pocketing Gc30,000.

Meanwhile, H.E Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of Guinea-Bissau and Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is the Special Guest of Honour for this year’s game.