Three persons have been shot at Ahamanso Junction in the Oti Region following a clash between the COCOBOD task force and some farmers.

This was after a misunderstanding over the sale of cocoa beans. It’s unclear who fired the shot but the victims are said to be farmers.

The Principal Medical Officer at the St Mary Theresa Hospital in Papase, Dr David Amankwa Kodua said the three patients were rushed to the emergency unit and have since been stabilized.

He stated that when the patients arrived, they were in serious condition so the emergency team started stabilising them.

“As of now, they are stable, one of them, who is around 36 years old, received a gunshot wound to the right lower limb, and after investigating further the bullet there confirmed that indeed it was a gunshot wound,” he said.

He added that, the victim suffered a fracture of the tibia, emphasising that arrangements have been made to refer him to the Ho Teaching Hospital, where orthopaedic surgeons will attend to him.

“The other two, one has been discharged. He was very stable. The other is at the ward because we can manage his condition here. He has some lacerations which we are sutured. For him, the X-ray did not show the bullet inside,” Dr Kodua added.