Nestled along the Ofankor Barrier—Sowutuom road in Lomnava stands a testament to the power of passion and dedication in education, Mackristy Academy.

Founded in 2015 by the visionary couple, Mr. and Mrs. Odame, lovingly known as Mark and Christy, the school’s name is a blend of their names, symbolising their shared commitment to nurturing young minds.

From its humble beginnings with just twelve pupils and ten staff members, Mackristy Academy has blossomed into a renowned institution offering education from Creche to Junior High School (JHS).

The school’s journey to excellence was marked by significant milestones, including the establishment of its Junior High School department in 2018.

In 2021, Mackristy Academy achieved a remarkable feat when its first batch of BECE candidates scored a 100% pass rate.

Three students achieved single aggregates, a testament to the school’s commitment to academic excellence.

Subsequent batches continued this trend, with students achieving outstanding results and gaining admission to prestigious senior high schools across the country.

Mackristy Academy’s success story is not just about academic excellence; it is also about holistic education.

The school provides a conducive environment for learning, with quality teachers who are dedicated to nurturing students’ talents and interests.

The school’s curriculum includes a range of extracurricular activities, such as arts, debate, cadet, and music, providing students with a well-rounded education.

As Mackristy Academy continues to shine as a beacon of excellence in the Ga central municipality and beyond, it remains committed to its core values of discipline, quality education, and a passion for learning.

With its dedicated staff, quality facilities, and commitment to excellence, Mackristy Academy is truly a place where students learn to love learning.