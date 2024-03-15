The Chief Executive of GIHOC Distilleries, Maxwell Kofi Jumah has said it is his wish that President Nana Akufo-Addo will not assent to the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

Admitting he does not subscribe to gayism, the former Asokwa Member of Parliament (MP) has however described the bill as bad.

This according to him is because it is based on hallucinations, crazy stuff, and emotions.

“That law is bad. Maybe they had the intention of managing gayism, but that was not what they did. They used some crazy stuff; there is some crazy stuff that they’ve been hallucinating about and they made it into law.

“Trust me, I hope Akufo-Addo doesn’t sign; he’s smart enough not to sign, but if it were to be signed, within 6 months, the same people will be coming back for the law to be changed,” he stated in an interview with Adubia TV.

The bill, which aims at strengthening proper human sexual rights and family values of Ghanaians, has set six months to five years imprisonment for persons found in breach of the bill.

It criminalises the promotion, advocacy, and every act of homosexuality.

The anti-gay bill is however not yet to be assented to by President Nana Akufo-Addo for it to become law.

As the nation awaits his decision, there is incessant pressure for the President not to assent to the bill.

Meanwhile, Mr Jumah has proposed further deliberations before the President makes a decision,

“Even though I doesn’t like gays, I won’t go around with a gun shooting or slashing them with cutlasses,” he stated.

