New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has said he would have been walking naked to Kwame Nkrumah Circle if there were no women on earth.

According to him, women are one of God’s best creation whom he loves so much.

The Chief Executive of GIHOC Distilleries disclosed this in an interview on the sidelines of the passage of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

“First of all, I don’t want any man to touch me. One of the best creations God ever made was to make the woman. I love the woman. When I see a woman if there were no women in this world, I would be walking naked from here to Circle; they manage my life,” he told Adubia TV.

The bill passed on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, awaits presidential assent to be law.

However, on March 5, a journalist cum lawyer, Richard Dela Sky filed a lawsuit against Parliament at the Supreme Court regarding its passage.

The reliefs sought by the journalist include an order restraining President Akufo-Addo from assenting to the bill and also preventing the “Speaker of Parliament and the Clerk to Parliament from presenting ‘The Human and Sexual Values Bill, 2024’ to the President of the Republic for his assent.”

In view of this, President Akufo-Addo has said until the Apex Court gives its verdict, no action would be taken by his government on the private Member’s bill.

He has also reassured the international community of Ghana’s commitment to upholding human rights despite the passage of the bill.

Addressing concerns during a diplomatic engagement, the President emphasised that Ghana remains steadfast in its long-standing reputation for respecting human rights and adherence to the rule of law.

ALSO READ: