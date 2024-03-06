Pressure group, AriseGhana has announced plans to embark on a protest against President Nana Akufo-Addo over the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill.

According to the group, it will mobilise the public for advocacy, activism, and protest throughout March 2024.

In a statement signed by the convener, Rex Omar, AriseGhana questioned President Akufo-Addo’s reluctance to assent to which was passed in Parliament on February 28, 2024.

If the anti-gay Bill is signed into law, individuals found guilty would face a jail term of 6 months to 3 years, while promoters and sponsors of the act could face a 3 to 5-year jail term.

The statement highlighted the importance of upholding core national values and the need to address the LGBTQI+ issue.

They therefore criticised the government for its handling of financial matters, suggesting that concerns over potential aid loss due to the Bill’s passage raise questions about the management of significant revenues and loans obtained during the government’s tenure.

The group has vowed to mount pressure on the government to assent to the Bill for the benefit of the nation and to protect cherished family values.

