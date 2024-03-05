Berekum Chelsea, a Ghana Premier League team has officially announced the appointment of Samuel Boadu as their new head coach, succeeding Christopher Ennin.

Boadu, formerly in charge of the Ghana U-20 team, has penned a one-year contract with the Berekum-based club.

His introduction is set to coincide with Berekum Chelsea’s upcoming home fixture against Accra Lions on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Boadu, renowned for leading Hearts of Oak to a treble in his debut season, had been managing Kumasi Cornerstone following his departure from Hearts of Oak in September 2022.

With Boadu taking the helm, Berekum Chelsea aims to bolster their standing in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Presently positioned sixth in the league standings, they trail league leaders Samartex by five points with 15 matches remaining in the season.