Businessman and entrepreneur Dr. Kofi Amoah, also known as Citizen Kofi, says he views the passage of the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill as an opportunity for President Akufo-Addo to demonstrate “pride” and “confidence.”

He believes that discussions about potentially forfeiting $3.8 billion in aid should not sway the decision on whether to assent to the bill or not.

“LGBTQ or No-LGBTQ, we must become free and untethered to any paymaster ventriloquist who pulls his strings to make us do, say, or think what he commands,” Dr. Amoah expressed in a statement on Tuesday, March 5, in response to a letter from the Finance Ministry warning of potential aid loss if the bill is signed into law.

He emphasised that the issue transcends homosexuality, pointing out that Africa, including Ghana, possesses abundant natural resources compared to America.

Dr. Amoah stressed that President Akufo-Addo’s approach to this issue will reflect Ghana’s “dignity” on the global stage.

“And let’s not shame the constitution because how we handle this matter will define Ghana’s dignity today, tomorrow and for a long time.”

