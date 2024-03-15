Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has attacked the party’s leadership in the Greater Accra region for its decision to use drones to monitor the election in December.



He questioned the practicality of such a policy, claiming that it could affect the party’s reputation and violate privacy of voters.



The NDC recently declared plans to use drones as part of its security measures especially at the polling station.

The motive of this is to prevent the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) from rigging the elections.



However, Mr. Anyidoho said the decision is absolutely beyond the bounds of human reasoning.

In a Twitter post on March 13, 2024, Anyidoho stated, “So, what ‘koraaaa’ is plaguing the NDC? Is this the same NDC of JJ Rawlings & John Evans Atta-Mills?

“Certainly not!!!! How on earth can they think they will be allowed to deploy drones to invade our privacy? Or they want to take nude pictures of women?” he said.

