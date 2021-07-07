The prime suspect in the murder of a 33-year-old driver at Feyiase New Site in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region has been leading police investigators to the scene where he allegedly murdered his victim.

Rashid Ibrahim, 32 years old, has been giving a detailed account of how he carried out the alleged act.

Feyiase driver’s murder: Suspect

According to him, he hired the services of his victim at Kumasi High School Junction at Atonsu, led him to a spot in the Feyiase New Site, an area which is under development before slashing him several times with a machete.

Feyiase driver’s murder: Suspect

The decapitated body of the deceased, Israel Agyei Manu, headteacher of Rogel Montessori School at Atonsu, was discovered on Sunday, July 4 by some residents.

It took a search party of the Police and residents to locate the head in nearby bushes.

Feyiase driver’s murder: Suspect

According to Police, the suspect, upon arrest on Sunday, confessed to the crime. He claimed someone assured him of money rituals to make him rich overnight if he presented a human head.

Though he was expected to make his first court appearance at Kuntenase District Court on Wednesday, there was no show.

Feyiase driver’s murder: Suspect

Whilst in handcuffs, he demonstrated to the police how he walked down his victim to the bush to pick some speakers.

He told police officers he slashed the deceased multiple times from behind with a machete until he fell on the ground.

Feyiase driver’s murder: Suspect

It was after the deceased fell onto the ground that he cut off his head.

He said he then left the body to wash himself of blood stains from a construction tank nearby.

Feyiase driver’s murder: Suspect

But upon sensing some people were approaching the scene, he threw away the decapitated head into the bush and fled the scene.

He was later arrested after a resident in the area, who saw him in the vicinity, reported him to the police.

Feyiase driver’s murder: Suspect

READ ALSO: