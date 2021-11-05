SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 11 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 November 2021.

DStv and GOtv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The top clash from the Premier League this weekend is the Manchester derby between United and City from Old Trafford in the early afternoon of Saturday 6 November. Always a heated showdown, this battle will have even more tension than usual as the Red Devils look to claim the scalp of the current champions to renew flagging hopes that they can challenge for the title.

Yet the Citizens have looked one of the most capable teams in the Premier League this season and manager Pep Guardiola will expect them to assert themselves at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’. “[The Manchester derby] is always a difficult, complicated game,” said the Man City boss. “United have such great quality, players who can change the game so quickly, but we also have our own strengths. It will be a fantastic game.”

Aside from the Mancunian battle, the weekend also features Chelsea and Liverpool hoping to take advantage of any points dropped by their rivals. The Blues will play host to Burnley on Saturday afternoon, while the Reds will face a tricky trip to West Ham United on Sunday evening, with Hammers boss David Moyes hoping to complete a Merseyside double after recently leading his team to victory over Everton.

“This is as good as I’ve had. This is right up there,” Moyes said of his West Ham team. “By the time I reached year 10 at Everton, I had real quality players, international players, and a balance with a team who understood me. But in year two at Everton, I didn’t have the same quality of player as I have now at West Ham. I think the football we are playing at the moment is right up there. Yes, there have been one or two blips, but we’ve played some really good football, we look exciting.”

Other games to watch out for include a Friday-night round opener between Southampton and Aston Villa, Arsenal hosting Watford, Everton tackling Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park, and Leeds United looking to claim the scalp of Leicester City.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Premier League broadcast details, 5-7 November 2021

All times CAT

Friday 5 November

22:00: Southampton v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Saturday 6 November

14:30: Manchester United v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:00: Brentford v Norwich City – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:00: Chelsea v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:00: Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

19:30: Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 7 November