Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) has disclosed how the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) questions were shared and sold.

A report by the education think tank has revealed the questions were shared on a social media platform.

This they said included Telegram which had over 200,000 subscribers, for amounts ranging between GHS 30.00 and GHS 150.00.

Elaborating more on their report on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Executive Director for Eduwatch, Kofi Asare, said business enterprises were established just to leak question papers from uncertain sources.

These platforms, according to him, were marketed to students, teachers, and school owners on Telegram.

“Out of the 20 papers we monitored 55% of them leaked, 45% of them did not leak. All the 20 papers were circulated. Out of those circulated, 55% of them had the questions appearing in full or part in the examination.

“Food and Nutrition for example leaked,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Two busted over WASSCE fraud

Elective mathematics was the highest-priced question. These payments were made via mobile money after which the team got enrolled on paid platforms where questions were delivered up to 10 hours before the paper.

A sample frame of 100 schools from which Eduwatch received information on alleged examination malpractices during the 2021 WASSCE was drawn, out of which 50 schools that were examination centres were purposely selected based on their ability to undertake a successful entry and monitoring.

The organisation included invigilators, teachers, media personnel, security, and officials as undercover data collectors.

Telegram platform was used as it operates without a sim card or a static address making it impossible to track owners.

The education think tank earlier petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department over alleged leaks in the 2021 WASSCE.

WAEC, however, said the circulation was not extensive.