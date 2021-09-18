The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has rescheduled its Physics and Business Management papers in the ongoing West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for next month.

In its press statement signed by Head of Test Administration Division, George Ohene-Mantey, WAEC noted that Physics papers 1&2 will be written on Friday, October 1, at 8:30 AM while Business Management papers 1&2 have been slated for Thursday, October 7, at 1:00PM.

School heads across the country have been advised to observe the new dates and convey the information to the candidates accordingly.

This comes after WAEC, following its investigations, uncovered that extracts of the 2021 Elective Mathematics and English Language tests, had been found in the public domain.

Due to fears of leaked papers, both Physics and Business Management papers were rescheduled.

In earlier interactions with the media, Mr Ohene-Mantey said WAEC would be deploying various internationally accepted assessment procedures and interventions within its domain to guarantee the credibility of results and that those found culpable would be sanctioned.

The ongoing WASSCE for school candidates started on August 16, this year at 763 centres.

So far, 33 papers, including Arabic Financial Accounting, French, Graphic Design, Mathematics (Elective), Biology, and English language have been written.