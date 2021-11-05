SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 12 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 November 2021.

Italy’s top clash from Round 12 is the Milan derby, also known as the ‘Derby della Madonnina’, between AC Milan and Internazionale from the San Siro on the evening of Sunday 7 November. The ‘Derby della Madonnina’ name is in honour of one of the main sights in the city of Milan, the statue of the Virgin Mary on the top of the Duomo (Milan Cathedral), which is often referred to as the Madonnina (‘Little Madonna’).

This game will see two of Italy’s great clubs – as well as Scudetto rivals for this very season – battle for three key points as they look to keep pace with Napoli and other heavyweights in the race for the title.

“We have to play to win every single game, we played with quality and energy,” said Milan manager Stefano Pioli. “It means we are growing. Is Tonali talking about the Scudetto? It’s right that the guys ride this dream, at every game we have the chance to show that we can compete.”

With one of both of the Milan clubs set to drop points, Napoli will hope to capitalise and claim all three on offer when they host Verona at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday evening. One of the driving forces behind the Neapolitans’ rise to become true title contenders has been the form of Cameroonian Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, with manager Luciano Spalletti praising the Cameroon international.

“He is a top player, he does everything, but he must improve his finishing and the final pass. You win games when you have the right players and serious professionals, he is the right person for this dressing room,” said Spalletti.

Other games to watch out for in Italy this weekend are a Friday-night round-opener between Empoli and Genoa, Juventus tackling Fiorentina in Turin on Saturday, and Roma looking to iron out their inconsistencies on the road when they visit Stadio Pierluigi Penzo to take on hosts Venezia.

Serie A broadcast details, 5-7 November 2021

All times CAT

Friday 5 November

21:45: Empoli v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 6 November

16:00: Spezia v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Juventus v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Cagliari v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 7 November

13:30: Venezia v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Sampdoria v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Action

16:00: Udinese v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Lazio v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Napoli v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

21:45: AC Milan v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 7 November