Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has opened up on his love for boxing and how his hope of pursuing that career path was dashed years ago.

He said he enjoyed that path so much that it boosted his self-confidence as a young man growing up.

Mr Pratt revealed he literally beat everyone he came across in the ring and that got into his head, making him believe he was a champion.

Despite the strides he made, he revealed nobody in his family was aware of the path he was treading until an expected incident happened.

“I was in the JK Mensah’s boxing club and I was tagged a champion because I fought well. I met a guy one day who challenged me to a fight which I accepted because I believed I was up to the task but he gave me serious punches on my face with blood oozing from my mouth and all over.

“So it was when I returned home before my father got to know that I was engaged in boxing all this while,” he recounted on Accra-based Peace FM.

Following the incident, he said he decided to give up the dream of pursuing that career path.