The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has announced designated ticket outlets and prices for the Super Clash on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium by the bitterest rivals, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The much-anticipated game has been touted as the decider of the 2020/21 season with both teams having 53 points after 29 matches played.

As part of the security measures ahead of the game, the country’s football governing body has taken the decision not to sell tickets at the stadium.

A statement by the Ghana FA on Wednesday reads that tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 25, 2021, and Saturday, June 26 at Hearts Secretariat, Asylum Down, Accra Sports Stadium, Nima Goil, Neoplan Station, Dansoman Goil, 37 Goil and Kaneshie Goil.

The tickets will be sold at the following rates: Popular Stand-GHc30, Center Line, Osu-GHc50, Lower VIP-GHc 70 and Upper VIP-GHc100.

Meanwhile, a joint security team made up of military and police personnel will be deployed at vantage roads leading to the Accra Sports Stadium and fans without tickets should be advised to stay away from the stadium and its immediate surroundings on Sunday.

The Super Clash will be played under strict COVID-19 protocols as required by the National COVID-19 Task Force and the GFA Matchday COVID-19 Protocols.