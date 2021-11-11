The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said Ghana needs GHS43m to arrest the wiping away of fowls in the country as already bird flu has affected nine regions and thousands of birds destroyed .

He revealed that Cabinet has approved GHS43m to enable the ministry to hire the services of veterinary doctors and nurses to arrest the situation.

He further revealed that Ghana needs over a thousand veterinary officers to pick samples from across the nation including market places to immediately destroy all affected birds.

Answering questions on the Floor of Parliament on the efforts being made to curb the scare, the minister also outlined that under this government food production has gone high with its corresponding prices going down.

