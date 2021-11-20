The Senior Vector Control Officer at Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), Enoch Mintah, has reassured Ghanaians of his outfit’s preparedness to contain any ensuing danger of infection during the yuletide in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, seen the return of many Ghanaians from the diaspora and with the coronavirus pandemic still around, the possibility of importing the virus into the country remains very high.

But speaking to journalists during this month’s disinfection exercise at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on the dawn of Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Mr Mintah stated that Zoomlion was well poised to safeguard the country’s entry points from the Covid-19 disease.

He stressed that the disinfection of the airports has become even more crucial, especially as Christmas was drawing closer.

He, therefore, urged the government to continue with the enforcement of all the other Covid protocols including disinfection of public places.

“Disinfection of public spaces helps to protect the public largely against the virus, and therefore very important,” he said.

On the exercise, the Zoomlion disinfection crew carefully disinfected all facilities of the various terminals at the KIA.

These included janitorial rooms, arrival and departure halls. Tables and chairs in the various officers of the airport were wiped clean with disinfectants in addition to other touchable surfaces.

What is more, open spaces of the airport also benefitted from the operation with the use of an atomiser.

The monthly airports’ disinfection is a collaboration between the government and waste management company, Zoomlion.

It is aimed at ensuring that the nation’s airports are safe from any Covid-19 tendencies, and also to protect staff members and passengers who use the airports.