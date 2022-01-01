Ghana’s Premier League giants, Accra Great Olympics, have announced a partnership deal with betting company Bet of Africa.

The partnership agreement was concluded on Monday, December 27, 2021, and was made official on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the McDan Park at Labadi in Accra.

The profitable sponsorship deal means that the online betting company will become the new partner of the club for three seasons.

Olympics in return will be marketing Bet of Africa and their products through its players to create marketing and promotional campaigns.

Chief Executive Officer of the two times Ghana Premier League champions, Olubio Commodore, speaking during the official unveiling of the partnership, said, “We are assured that this deal will help us put more effort in developing more talents for Ghana and the world and also deepen our roots so as to be relevant in the ever-changing world of sports.”

Timmy Wassouf, Director of Bet of Africa, also expressed his excitement after announcing the deal with the Wonder Club.

“We are pleased to have come to this fruitful agreement with this great club. We are certain that this will be profitable for both parties in all its entirety and further provide us an avenue to market our innovative products.”

Great Olympics earlier signed deals with McDan Group as the club’s main sponsor and Mayniak Sportswear as its official kit supplier, WaterAid, Omni Media Limited and SAL.

The Dade lads will be hosted by Berekum Chelsea in the matchday 11 games of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League this weekend.