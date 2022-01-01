The faces of residents at Bokorvikope in the Ho West District of the Volta Region are beaming with smiles through the benevolence of the Maggie Wealthy Foundation.

The foundation amid the Christmas festivities has donated items for their well-being as part of a project dubbed touching needy families @ Christmas.

The choice of location according to the organisers follows a thorough survey of deprived communities in the Volta region.

Item including used clothes, shoes, bags, bedsheets, shawls and over 150 hampers each containing rice, oil, sardine, spaghetti, tomatoes, biscuits, drinks and toffees were distributed.



As an organisation founded on the principles of Christ, the donation started with a sermon from Prophet Danny McCoy of El-Bethel Mission International.

Some residents following the exhortation gave their lives to Christ.

The founder of the organisation, Margaret Tekpor emphasised it’s a season of love, hence their decision to spread it through the community.

“We did not only come to give them food items etc but also interacted with them so they can feel loved as well. Everyone in the community was given Christmas goodies,” she said.

The Ho West MP, Emmanuel kwasi Bedzrah, who was also the special guest of honour commended the foundation for coming to help put smiles on the faces of the community folks at Christmas.

The youth chief of Bokorvikope expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the foundation and asked for God’s blessings for them so they can continue to help them.