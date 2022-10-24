Workers at the Ghana Railway Company Limited are crying foul over challenges which may lead to a total shutdown, if not checked.

Already, a passenger train and another manganese freight have been parked as a result of inadequate funds to purchase fuel.

“The company currently cannot purchase fuel to run its manganese freight as well as the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU), a passenger train,” according to the Railway Workers Union of Ghana.

The Union says another challenge has to do with salary arrears owed some staff since August 2022 which has the propensity to affect their welfare.

Additionally, welfare dues, SSNIT, and Credit Union contributions are also owed to staff in the same period.

This was contained in a statement signed by General Secretary of the Union, Godwill Ntramah, on Monday, October 24.

In the communiqué, the Union called on President Akufo-Addo to come to their aid.

It suggested that the government directs “the release of the revenue realised from the auctioning of the scrap metals of GRCL to purchase fuel and other operational challenges to save GRCL.”

Below is the communiqué: