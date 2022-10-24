Former Ghana international, Joe Addo, says the country is joking by taking a part-time coach to the upcoming Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Otto Addo was appointed to manage the Black Stars in February following the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac.

However, the 46-year-old also serves as a scout and assistant trainer at German side, Borussia Dortmund.

His combination of the two roles has widely divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some calling for him to make a choice.

Joe Addo

Joe Addo, who played for the Black Stars between 1990 and 2000, believes it is not right to have a coach who is not fully committed to the national team.

“You’re going there with a part-time coach? Are you kidding me in this day and age?” Addo fumed on GHOne TV.

READ ALSO

“We must have a substantive Coach to go to World Cup. Either we have a permanent coach or we don’t have a coach,” he added.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H at the World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana will arrive in the Gulf country for the tournament on November 19 after the Switzerland friendly game on November 17 at Abu Dhabi.

The 2022 Mundial kicks off from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.