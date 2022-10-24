President Nana Akufo-Addo has asked the citizenry to have faith in him to turn the country’s current economic crisis around.

According to him, he has kept faith in God and is optimistic that God will help him change things for the good of Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo made the remarks when he addressed congregants of the St. Mark Anglican Church during the inauguration of the Kyebi Archdeaconry on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

“Let’s keep our faith in God and let’s trust God to use me to turn the fortunes of the nation around. Don’t lose your faith in me. Keep believing me, know that this too shall pass,” he said.

The Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Church, Rt. Rev. Felix Odei Annanxy, who acknowledged the global economic crisis, pleaded with the president to have “direct contact with God for vision to lead the country right and change the economy.”

Currently, the Ghana Cedi has been cited by a Bloomberg report as the worst-performing currency against the dollar worldwide.

The local currency also lost further grounds Friday morning to trade at ¢14.70 to the dollar, quotations from the forex bureaus indicate.

The free fall of the local currency is having adverse effects on importers who rely on the dollar to trade.

Already, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have also increased the prices of petroleum products at the pumps.

Currently, some OMCs are selling a litre of petrol for ¢13.10 from the previous price of ¢11.10, representing about 16% increase.

On the other hand, the price of diesel per litre has shot up to about ¢15.99, from the previous price of ¢13.90 – this is about a 12% surge.

These, among others, have led to a cost of living crisis in the country, leading to some Ghanaians calling on the government to act quickly to fix the situation.