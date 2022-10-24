Songstress Sista Afia has acknowledged she is not fit to be included in the most beautiful women in Ghana and across the world.

The musician, addressing some claims she has achieved greater heights in the industry as a result of feminine benefits, stated she does not entirely have what it takes to attract goodwill.

She opined that she is not facially enchanting but her talent has pegged her as one of the best female solo artistes in Ghana.

Asked in the interview why she believes she is not beautiful, she indicated her comments were not to degrade her being, but she believes in truth telling.

According to her, she came to that realization during an inter-school games in Secondary school were guys were asked to pick ladies of their preference.

Of the over 20 girls presented for the ‘date rush’, Sista Afia was the only candidate who was not selected by any of the suitors based on the level of her beauty.

She indicated the incident which happened over a decade ago has since got her questioning her beauty, and to make matters worse, she has been subjected to series of body shaming since her emergence into the industry.

MORE