In a bid to fulfill the Conservative Party’s commitment to reducing net migration, Rishi Sunak’s government, facing an imminent general election, has announced new measures, including a significant hike in the salary requirement for those aspiring to live in the UK.

Home Secretary James Cleverly presented the changes in the House of Commons on Monday, disclosing that those seeking working visas must now have a minimum annual income of £38,700 (GH₵587,578), a significant rise from the previous £26,000.

Cleverly also outlined the government’s ambition to decrease net annual immigration by 300,000 in the coming years, a precise timetable was not provided.

Among the additional measures, Cleverly highlighted restrictions on overseas care workers, preventing them from bringing family dependents. The government also aims to abolish the 20% salary discount that firms can offer workers on the shortage occupation list.

Cleverly underscored the government’s commitment to assisting those in need and addressing public concerns about immigration.

“The British people will always do the right thing by those in need,” he stated.

“But they also – and they are absolutely right to want to – reduce overall immigration numbers, not only by stopping the boats and shutting down the illegal routes but by a well-managed reduction in legal migration too.”

Responding to rising immigration figures reported by the Office for National Statistics last week, revealing a net influx of 672,000 people in the year ending June, Rishi Sunak, under intense pressure from within the Tory party, emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing this issue.

Immigration, and the perceived failure to curtail overall numbers, is considered a pivotal electoral issue by party strategists.

As the UK approaches a crucial general election, these measures signal the government’s proactive stance on immigration, aiming to address concerns and fulfil its promises to the electorate.