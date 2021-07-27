Teacher Unions have cautioned the government to take a second look at the four percent salary increment for public sector workers.



They say if the government fails to address their needs, it will not be able to contain them.



The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has threatened to embark on an industrial strike action if the government does not reconsider its decision.

They made the call at the 6th Quadrennial (53rd) Regional Delegates’ Conference on the theme GNAT @90, Surviving as Reliable and Vibrant Teacher Union in the 21st Century: Challenges and Prospects for broader membership participation.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of GNAT, Ransford Kofi Nsiah Lolih, said the increment for the next two years was inadequate and recipe for disaster.



He used the opportunity to call on the government to make teaching and learning materials available to ensure quality education whilst arrears are paid to teachers.

The same notice was served by the National Association of Graduate Teachers and Coalition of Concerned Teachers.



They are of the opinion that if nothing is done about it, the government will be unable to contain the anger they have haboured for years.



Meanwhile, the Teachers Fund has been reorganised to support the welfare of teachers through its Credit Mall.



The Chief Executive Officer of Credit Mall, Gerard Yitamkei, explained that the Credit Mall will help teachers posted in both rural areas and other parts of the country to get all appliances and other things needed to make life better.