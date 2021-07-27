Ghanaian afro-dancehall star, Stonebwoy’s wife, has reunited with her former French teacher in France.

Stonebwoy, his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, and his team, are currently in the West European country for holiday and business.

And while having fun, Dr Ansong met her former French teacher known as Reuben.

Meet uncle Rueben, my former French teacher who has known me since my diaper days. He had just started teaching at my school when I was enrolled there at two years old, she said in a video she shared on her Instagram page.

According to her, Reuben flogged her for coming 6th in an examination in Class 3. She said though Reuben wasn’t her class teacher at the time, he stormed her class and flogged her when he heard about her position.

In class three, I came 6th position during the 1st term exams (my worst exam performance ever at the time). Uncle Rueben (who was not even my class teacher then) heard about it and stormed my class with a big cane, she recounted.

She further revealed that Reuben got her demoted as class prefect and reported her to her father. She, however, bounced back after this incident.

He gave me a serious beating, got me demoted as class prefect and reported me to my dad for keeping bad company. I claimed back my 1st spot in subsequent terms because those lashes could not have been in vain, she said.

She said he hosted her and Stonebwoy and treated them to ‘tasty’ local dishes.

Several years later he hosted my husband and I at his home yesterday in Paris during our trip and treated us to some very tasty fufu and barima nkwan to make up for those lashes. God bless uncle Rueben, she prayed.

