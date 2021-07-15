Jidula Satekla, daughter of Dancehall King, has enticed her fans with another of her dramatic show-offs.

A latest video she posted on her social media platforms captured her busily applying makeup while being driven around.

While sitting at the front passenger seat, Jidula is seen with her pink makeup kit on her laps, out of which she dabbed some eyeshadows.

She was so focused that she could not notice the camera flashing her face until her mother enquired what she was doing.

“I have to sleep and I want to play with my makeup,” she answered with a squeaky voice.

This would be the second time Jidula has been caught painting her face.

The first time, she was queried by her father, Stonbwoy, who commanded her to wash the makeup off her face.

