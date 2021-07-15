Turkish SuperLig side, Fenerbache SK, has renewed its interest in Ghana international Andre Ayew in the ongoing summer transfer.

The 31-year-old is currently clubless after leaving Swansea City at the end of the season following the expiration of his contract with the English Championship outfit.

Ayew, who played for Fenerbache on loan in the 2018-19 season, scoring five goals in the process, is wanted by the club, according to reports in Turkey.

He made 29 appearances for the Turkish side but was unable to seal a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Ayew has received several offers from clubs in England, Spain, France but the Ghana International says he wants to make the right decision.

“I feel like I have what it takes to play in top leagues like England, France or Italy. I haven’t made any decision at the moment. I’m also getting offers from Gulf countries and Asia,” he told Joy FM.

“So I don’t have to rush. The decision I make will affect not only me but also my national team, so I have to make the right decision. I will take the time to discuss all the offers,” he said.

Andre Ayew has been impressive for Swansea City after his loan deal with Fenerbache in the past two seasons.

However, he failed to qualify the Welsh side to the English top-flight after suffering two consecutive defeats in the Championship play-offs.

He has attracted interest from several clubs in Europe including Newcastle United, Celtic, Crystal Palace and Al Ain of Saudi Arabia